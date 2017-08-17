"Help! What are the best books that I can read to my daughter?"

In the world of children’s literature, the world temporary stopped turning when Mamamia’s Holly Wainwright admitted she had never read Anne of Green Gables.

People were so shocked, that one of our colleagues brought back her childhood copy of the novel back from Brisbane, just for Holly and her daughter to read.

So.

That got us thinking.

What are the books that every parent should read with their daughter (and, let’s be real, sons shouldn’t miss out on these classics).

Thanks to the many people who shared their thoughts on Holly’s Facebook page, and our own favourites in the Mamamia office, this is your go-to list.

1. Charlotte’s Web

2. Wizard of Oz

3. Nancy Drew (we’re unsure if this is still a thing?)

4. Wonder

5. Little Women

6. Matilda (plus, any Roald Dahl novel, truthfully)

7. The Malory Towers collection

8. 7 Little Australians

9. Babysitters Club

10. Little House on the Prairie series

