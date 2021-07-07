12 books by Indigenous authors you should read next.

We're in the middle of NAIDOC week - a time to learn more about about the First Nations people who have inhabited this country for over 65,000 years.

NAIDOC week, which occurs every July, is a chance to increase awareness of the status and treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians, as well as celebrate their culture and achievements.

Below, we've collated 12 books, written by Indigenous Australians, that delve deep into First Nations culture through various genres, including fiction, poetry and non-fiction. They're perfect for your next read.

1. The White Girl by Tony Birch.

Genre: Fiction

Book's synopsis: "Odette Brown has lived her whole life on the fringes of a small country town. Raising her granddaughter Sissy on her own, Odette has managed to stay under the radar of the welfare authorities who are removing Aboriginal children from their communities. When the menacing Sergeant Lowe arrives in town, determined to fully enforce the law, any freedom that Odette and Sissy enjoy comes under grave threat. Odette must make an impossible choice to protect her family. In The White Girl, Tony Birch has created memorable characters whose capacity for love and courage are a timely reminder of the endurance of the human spirit."

2. Fire Country by Victor Steffensen.

