Here are 8 very important (and timely) books about sexual assault and harassment.

This post deals with sexual assault and sexual harassment and might be triggering for some readers.

On Monday evening, child sexual assault victim-survivor Grace Tame was named Australian of the Year for 2021, awarded for her tireless advocacy for sexual assault survivors.

Tame was just 15 years old when she was groomed and abused by her high school maths teacher, who was later jailed for his crimes. She was silenced by a law in Tasmania that made it a crime for any journalist to name a sexual assault survivor, regardless of their consent. The law has since been overturned, thanks in part to Tame's advocacy work.

Watch Grace Tame’s acceptance speech right here. Post continues after video.



After winning Australian of the Year, Tame has pledged to spend the next year advocating for better education on assault, grooming and psychological manipulation by abusers.

"We've come a long way but there's still more work to do in a lot of areas," she said in her winning speech. "Child sexual abuse and cultures that enable it still exist.

"Just as the impacts of evil are borne by all of us, so too are solutions born of all of us."

If you're wanting to read more about the experiences of sexual assault (and the brilliant survivors behind them), here are eight books about just that.

1. Know My Name by Chanel Miller.

'Know My Name' by Chanel Miller. Image: Booktopia.