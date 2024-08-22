'Book Week accidentally drove me to petty crime.'

Hi, parents and caregivers! We're at the tail end of Book Week 2024, so I thought I'd check in and see how we're all doing. Is everyone okay?

Me? Oh, I've had better weeks. Today was the first time I left the house after being accused of shoplifting on Monday, but thanks for asking.

You see, this year, I thought I'd nailed the formula for Book Week by matching what we already had in our dress-up box to a book. Easy peasy! Low labour, big reward.

My five-year-old daughter has a glorious galah costume, so I planned to source a book — any book — with a bird in it. How hard could it be?

After checking our books at home, we didn't have any featuring a bird character. "Not to worry," I thought — "I'll pop into the local library."

Well, that, too, was extremely underwhelming, and nothing matched the brief.

With 24 hours to go until my daughter's big moment at daycare, I used my lunch break on Monday to nip down to my beloved favourite local newsagent, which is well known for its comprehensive book supply. Surely, they'd have something.

I was patting myself on the back because the newsagent also stocks my go-to kids' birthday present at the moment — $8 dinosaur eggs, which you put in water and watch them hatch. Massive crowd-pleasers! I've got two little boys' parties coming up, and I knew they'd love them. So off I trotted to get the goods while congratulating myself for organising birthday presents ahead of time — a rare moment for me.