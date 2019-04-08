"How selfish is that?" Why Malcolm Frawley told a preacher to "shut up" on a Sydney train.

A week ago, Sydney man Malcolm Frawley was minding his own business – following public transport etiquette – by reading a book on a packed train.
When a man boarded the train at Martin Place and began loudly preaching to the packed carriage, Frawley bit his tongue. But not for long.
The man introduced himself to his not-so-willing crowd: “Hello Sydney… My name is Phillip Blair, I’m from the United States and I want to talk to you about where you’re going in life,” he said.
“I’ve been to over 28 countries in the last two years to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Commuters on the carriage groaned.
Blair claimed their “sins” could be saved by Jesus.
“We care more about saving the whales than we care about saving our unborn children,” he said.
With that, Frawley – praised online as ‘Book Man’ – stepped in. A shouting match began, captured in a video posted on YouTube.
Top Comments
Book man is my new hero!
If you follow the video link, it takes you to the preachers video, It seems he posted it to get some kudos, but has been getting major Aussie backlash. And rightly so. Some of the comments are hilarious.
I like the guy who said he should try that in Scotland... and I kind of want to see *that* video!
Haha, yes, that was a cracking comment!
Public Service Announcement - log out of YouTube before following the link.
Now my YouTube recomended feed is full of happy clappers and inspiring gospel evalangists from - you guessed it, the US.
Not to sound cynical and conspiratorial, but I think Beebs is in cahoots and setting us all up here. ;o)
Lol, I'm a severe technophobe and have no idea how to log into youtube, so it doesn't do that to me when I watch random videos.
I suprised myself when I managed to get an account here😀 sorry!