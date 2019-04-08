"How selfish is that?" Why Malcolm Frawley told a preacher to "shut up" on a Sydney train.

A week ago, Sydney man Malcolm Frawley was minding his own business – following public transport etiquette – by reading a book on a packed train.

When a man boarded the train at Martin Place and began loudly preaching to the packed carriage, Frawley bit his tongue. But not for long.

The man introduced himself to his not-so-willing crowd: “Hello Sydney… My name is Phillip Blair, I’m from the United States and I want to talk to you about where you’re going in life,” he said.

Video by Channel 10

“I’ve been to over 28 countries in the last two years to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Commuters on the carriage groaned.

Blair claimed their “sins” could be saved by Jesus.

“We care more about saving the whales than we care about saving our unborn children,” he said.

With that, Frawley – praised online as ‘Book Man’ – stepped in. A shouting match began, captured in a video posted on YouTube.