Five months after a $13,000 breast augmentation, Kate began to feel 'rippling'.

Kate underwent breast augmentation in August of 2015. After breastfeeding four children over 12 years, she had little breast tissue left, and decided it was her time to do something for herself and started her journey to undergo surgery.

With the goal of feeling confident and investing in herself, Kate set out to have a breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and hernia repair. She thought she had done all her research and was choosing a surgeon she could trust.

Kate says her surgeon advised that the “biggest regret of most patients was not going big enough”, compelling her to select a larger implant than she originally desired.

Then, she says, the surgeon suggested a silicone implant to prevent rippling.

“That was the first and only time I ever heard the word rippling. He said he would see what he could get in there (breast implant volume). So, I wouldn’t know until I woke up what I was getting, but it could be anything between 400 to 600 cc,” the mum-of-four said.

At first, Kate was not disappointed; the size was great.

“At first I was a little freaked and felt cartoonish. But then fell in love. Loved them.”

But then, about five months post-surgery, Kate experienced rippling and then lateral displacement shortly after. This gradually became worse and worse, causing her extreme discomfort. When she went back to her surgeon to discuss her concerns, she says the response was shocking.

Kate says the surgeon dismissed her feelings and had little regard for her concerns.

“My doctor said it was not bad and anything wrong had to be my fault and I must not have taken care of them,” Kate said. “He made me cry and treated me terribly. He showed me before pictures and said that we could just rip them out and he could take me back to that. He told me to wear a shoe string for six weeks. I did. It didn’t help.

“My tummy tuck scar is also extremely high and thick and my implants scars are also extremely high and huge. My bellybutton is a mess. And I have a suture that is trying to come out above my belly button. I paid the man $13,000 dollars.”

In despair and regret, Kate was left to evaluate what had happened. Was it her fault? Did she waste away her life’s savings? And would she now need a lift? Every time she would lie down, her left breast drifted to her armpit.

Kate says she saw several surgeons who advised her this could be improved and the original surgeon should be doing this at no cost. She says she was advised the implants were too big for her chest width and she would require smaller implants.

When she called the clinic to inform them of the information Kate had gained from the other surgeons, she claims she was told her treating surgeon had a several months wait to get in to discuss.