Bonnie Blue's visa has been cancelled ahead of Schoolies. Here's what she plans to do next.

Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old adult content creator who has openly boasted about targeting "barely legal" boys at Schoolies, has had her Australian visa cancelled.
Blue was planning on returning to the Gold Coast to film content for her OnlyFans account, however, as she is on a visitor's visa, her permission to enter the country has been denied.
In a statement shared with Mamamia, a rep for the OnlyFans creator said: "As a law-abiding person, Bonnie doesn't agree with the decision, but will observe and respect all laws of Australia as she has always said she will. For now, she's working on an appeal that means she hopes the decision can be withdrawn."
Top Comments