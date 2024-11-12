Bonnie Blue's visa has been cancelled ahead of Schoolies. Here's what she plans to do next.

Known for provocative and often controversial material designed to stir outrage and rage-bait, Blue and fellow OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, recently announced their plans to attend Gold Coast Schoolies to sleep with "barely legal" boys and film these encounters for their own platforms.

"Me and Annie Knight are gonna be outside the Meriton Surfers Paradise and we want to pleasure you and help you celebrate finishing school," she said in a recent TikTok.

On November 2, a petition was created to get Blue's visa cancelled. It received over 20,000 signatures in less than a week.

While over on TikTok, parents have been warning other parents about the creator.

Blue made headlines after sleeping with 150 people in two weeks at Gold Coast Schoolies in 2023. She went on to have 122 encounters at Spring Break in the United States, followed by 158 encounters during 'Freshers' week in the UK.

"An 18-year-old could be quite confident, and then the other 18-year-old could be a virgin, very nervous, and only last 10 seconds," she said.

"Some of them come in and they're trying to dominate me and be overly confident and trying to whip out new tricks, and then the other ones don't really know what to expect or what to say."

