The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 17.

Vaccines milestone as NSW cases tracked.

Health detectives are scrambling to retrace the steps of a man in his 60s to head off a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW, as the national vaccine rollout edges over six million doses.

With Melbourne easing its restrictions after a fourth lockdown, NSW officials are seeking to find out how a Bondi man - who had not been overseas but transported international flight crews - came to be positive to coronavirus.

NSW Health was also notified late on Wednesday night that a household contact of the new case reported has also tested positive for COVID-19, and further venues of concern have been identified.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – NEW CASE AND ADDITIONAL VENUES⚠️

NSW Health has been notified that a household contact of a locally acquired case reported earlier this evening has also tested positive, and further venues of concern have been identified. pic.twitter.com/71g89odEbT — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 16, 2021

Exposure sites have been identified across Sydney's east and north, with federal and state health officials meeting on Wednesday night to discuss strategy.

The federal government reported one in four Australians had received at least one jab, having chalked up the second highest day of vaccinations (152,075) since the program began.

Victoria continues to lead the country in terms of vaccinations, but demand is outstripping supply.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters there were "genuine supply constraints".

"To the extent that that supply certainty can come about, that will be great," he said.

Hundreds of people in a Melbourne Southbank apartment complex have been forced into a fresh 14-day lockdown after several residents tested positive.

Acting Premier James Merlino confirmed the easing of restrictions for Melbourne and regional Victoria from Friday.