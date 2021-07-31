SEX DIARIES: 'I didn’t think I was into bondage. Then my date tied me to his bed.'

His body leant over mine as I felt the full force of his weight pinning me down.

With one hand, he gripped my bare breast tightly, before slipping his fingers between my legs.

Running his fingertips up the inside of my thigh, he finally reached my wet and wanting clitoris.

Slowly he began to tease me, moving his thumb back and forth across the engorged flesh.

I strained mercilessly beneath him, groaning for more.

I needed him inside me right now.

As he kissed along my neck, I threw my head back in frustration.

I couldn’t take this much longer.

Wriggling under him, I begged his body to take mine.

Suddenly, he grabbed my arms and twisted them above my head.

With a jolt, my eyes burst open, looking up at Declan as he reached across the bed.

Pulling out a black tie from his bedside table, he looked at me suggestively.

I nodded my consent, and he gently wound it around my wrists before looping it through the headboard.

This was new.

Grinning down at me, Declan quickly kissed my lips. Sucking me in, his tongue circled mine before he bit down, and I cried out for more.