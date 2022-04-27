'I am terrified of bold lipstick. So I made myself wear it every single day for a week.'

I love a person in lipstick.

It's beautiful, graceful, edgy and it always tastefully toes the line between sophisticated and cool.

I, however, loathe myself in bold lipstick. I either look like a toddler who had too much fun sitting at their mum's vanity or someone who tried to ∼find themselves∼ but ultimately failed.

I am dangerously boring when it comes to makeup. I found the desired outcome I wanted about four years ago and haven't looked back. That 'outcome' being, nude lips, shimmer on the eyelids and a cr*p load of bronzer EVERYWHERE.

But in all honesty, it's getting a bit too boring. So I thought it would be a fun (and scary) challenge to make myself wear bold lipstick every day for a week.

TBH, I am of the belief that I can make absolutely anything work if I try hard enough (and boy did I try).

So here's what happened after wearing the boldest colours imaginable for a week.

Day 1: Black lipstick, 8/10.

