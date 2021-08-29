7 women told us what being bold looks like in your 20s, 30s and 40s.

When I was younger, I used to think that it was cool to drink plain black coffee.

Not because I actually liked the taste or anything.

It just felt like a sophisticated, grown-up order that I pictured a high heel wearer (who absolutely somehow never got blisters) would drink. I pictured she’d probably be blonde, and sips of that coffee would be so effortless, it’d be the coffee that needs her. Not the other way around.

This wasn’t me.

These days, I’m very happy to whip out a tea bag (Good Earth Tea and nothing less) in any social situation. I now feel entirely comfortable enjoying my tea in a pair of sneakers (or slippers, we’re all friends here.)

I feel particularly fabulous about it, because as the eco-friendly ally I’m trying more to be, Good Earth Tea bags are biodegradable (making every element of the packaging recyclable, not just the box), so I’m also doing the earth a favour.

Image: Supplied.

I know that sounds like a small thing, but embracing exactly who you are is easily the boldest thing a person can do. In 2021, I might go as far to say it’s even deemed rebellious to be authentically yourself, without restrictions or filtering yourself.

Now back to my tea: at the moment I’m particularly enjoying the Rooibos Chai. It has a spicy kick to it (think orange peel, cinnamon, ginger and cardamom), and it’s perfect with my toast in the morning.

It feels like drinking a warm hug. The taste is great because it has layers to it, so I never feel like I need to keep trying (forcing) myself to opt for coffee and grow to like it. Nor do I feel like I should say yes to coffee, to look cool. Every time I taste my Rooibos chai tea, I feel a bit bold to be honest, because it serves as a reminder that I’m embracing what I love now, no matter how it might appear to someone else.