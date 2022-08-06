A 59-year-old man charged: Everything we know about the Queensland family shooting.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder following a mass shooting that left three people dead in far-north Queensland.

On Thursday, the gunman allegedly opened fired on four people at about 9am on a rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay.

The victims have been identified as Maree Schwartz, 59, her husband, Merv Shchwartz, 71, and Maree's adult son, Graham Tighe, 35.

Her other son, Ross Tighe, survived and called police after fleeing into remote bushland 40 kilometres from the scene with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital on Friday where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are speaking to five people over a mass shooting at a rural property in Bogie, which has left three people dead, and one in hospital.



"He was able to speak to us overnight and provide us details of what occurred at the incident yesterday morning," Mackay District Superintendent Tom Armitt told reporters on Friday.

Five people were initially taken in for questioning following the shooting, after Queensland police made an emergency declaration for an area surrounding the crime scene.

Four of those people have since been released, two of whom were contractors who happened to be on the property at the time.

The suspected shooter has now been identified as long-term Bogie resident Darryl Young.