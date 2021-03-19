'Shopping for wedding dresses left me embarrassed. I could barely get my leg into most of them.'

As told to Helen Vnuk.

Our engagement was an enormous surprise to me. Lance wasn’t really into marriage and I didn’t need a wedding. I thought that wasn’t where our lives were headed. But he surprised me.

We were down on the Great Ocean Road, on holiday from Brisbane. At Apollo Bay, we were standing out on some rocks and there was this huge supermoon coming up over the ocean. He was standing behind me and he had his arms around me and, in very him fashion, he just whispered in my ear, “I reckon you should marry me.”

Our original plan was to get married in May last year, nine weeks after we got engaged, because Lance’s father has lung cancer. We wanted him to be able to enjoy the wedding with us.

I was thinking, “Oh my God, I’ve got to get a dress!” So I went into stores while I was in Melbourne.

It was not great, going into stores as a plus-size girl and having the pressure of believing I had to buy something off the rack.

Even though I’m on the smaller end of plus size, it was still impossible. I could barely get my leg into most of them. Most of the sample sizes seemed to literally have come off models on runways. It was very, very difficult.

It’s not that the staff were awful, but you could just tell that they didn’t really want to do this because they knew they weren’t going to be able to help me. They were a bit like, “Oh, this is not going to work.”

For the most part, they’d say, “We can do up to a 12, maybe a 14.” But the sample sizes were smaller. So I was standing in front of a mirror holding dresses up against me because I couldn’t get them on my body. Sometimes I could sort of get my body into them but they definitely weren’t doing up around the back.

If you want to look in the mirror you have to come out, and you’re then out where the other brides are, and they’re these tall, beautiful, willowy, skinny-looking women who do fit the dresses and you’re standing there going, “Well, I don’t look like that and I’m really embarrassed because this thing doesn’t do up around me and I’ve got my bra hanging out.”