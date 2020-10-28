"I saw results after the first use." 6 women trial Nivea's rich moisturising lotion for dry skin.

Finding the right body lotion for your skin can be as hard as finding someone to spend your life with.

You'll kiss a few frogs, encounter a few bad eggs, but once you find that perfect match... it's game on.

If you've got particularly dry and rough skin, finding that perfect body moisturiser can be an especially hard task - which is why we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel members who were looking for such a product to try Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion (RRP $7.99/400 ml).

Here's what the brand says: the Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion is infused with the Nivea Deep Moisture Serum and 2x almond oil, and intensively nourishes the skin for 48 hours to noticeably reduce the roughness of very dry skin after just one application.

Does it deliver on its promise? Here's what six women from our You Beauty Panel have to say:

Name: Bianca

Age: 37

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I have been using this product every morning without fail. I slather it all over my body and after a quick massage, it's fully absorbed and I can get dressed straight away."

Why would you recommend this product?

"I use the product every day consistently and I can honestly say that I saw results after the first use. My skin was hydrated and I looked ten years younger. I love the smell, it's fresh and clean yet it doesn't interfere with my perfume."

Name: Jackie

Age: 26

How did you use Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion as part of your beauty routine?

"I popped it on straight after my shower and also after waxing. It definitely works best after a shower and would be great for anyone with extremely dry body skin."

Why would you recommend this product?

"It has a great scent and glides on very smoothly. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and gets rid of those scaly legs!"

"It would be great for anyone with extremely dry body skin," said Jackie. Image: Supplied.