The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 20.

Vigil for murdered 9yo found in a barrel in NSW.

Mourners gathered for a candlelight vigil celebrating the life of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered while holidaying with family in the NSW Blue Mountains last week.

The sombre vigil began about 7.15pm on Wednesday night at Tweed Heads, near the Queensland-NSW border.

Locals gathered holding candles and leaving bouquets of flowers, and a message on her school's notice board read, "don't count the days, make the days count".

People attend a candlelight vigil for the nine-year-old whose body was found in a barrel after she went missing in the Blue Mountains. Image: AAP/Regi Varghese. The grim discovery of a child's body in a barrel dumped near the Colo River came after a five-day search of bushland was conducted around the Wildenstein Private Gardens, about 120 kilometres northwest of Sydney at Mount Wilson, where she had last been seen alive.

Justin Stein, 31, faced court on Wednesday charged with murder after being arrested at a Surry Hills unit on Tuesday.

Police analysed CCTV and GPS data to narrow down their search to an area near the Colo River, alleging Stein had previously tried to float a boat at an inner-Sydney dock after allegedly purchasing sandbags from a hardware store, before travelling back to the Colo River.

According to court documents the little girl was murdered on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning last week, days before she was reported missing.

Investigations are ongoing, with police yet to determine how she died or any motive for her murder.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.