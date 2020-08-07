The small town of Latrobe, south of Devonport on the Mersey River, copped some of the worst flooding in the state. That’s where 75-year-old Mary Allford lost her life, drowning inside her own home on the Sunday night. In a coffee shop in town, her two sons, Mark and Gerard, talk to me about the desperate efforts to reach the house.

It had been raining all day but not especially hard. The river had hardly risen, and the normal water level was eight metres below the house, on Shale Road, so no one was worried. But just before midnight Mary’s husband, Noel, 79, got up to go the toilet and was stunned to find water on the floor. Bizarrely, it appeared to be coming in from the back of the house, even though the river was at the front.

Noel called Mark, who lived a quarter of an hour away in Devonport, and asked him to come straight over. Mark left immediately but couldn’t reach the house – the road was cut. The swollen river had been split by a big clump of trees further up, with the upper fork spreading wide out to the edge of the gully and washing back through the Allfords’ quarter-acre block and across the tarmac to find its course.

Mark alternated calling triple zero and speaking with his dad as the water rose inside the house. It was pitch-dark, and Noel was worried about Mary, who was reasonably healthy but had a bad foot and needed a walker (she did not have MS, as the media reported, according to both sons).

The police tried to launch an inflatable dinghy, but as soon as they stepped in it went 20 metres sideways, and they had to give up. They tried everything. A bulldozer from the local tip made it only four metres into the water before it had to turn around – itself a perilous exercise. A helicopter rescue was the only possibility, but it was deemed unsafe for it to fly at night. Phone contact was lost, and Noel and Mary were on their own. Mark and Gerard, distraught, could do nothing.

The house was a sturdy A-frame built decades earlier, with staunch pylons dug deep into the ground, but at the rear there were lightweight extensions that quickly collapsed and piled up outside the house, slowing the flow of water inside but building up pressure that threatened to gush in at any moment. Noel had to get Mary upstairs, but he simply couldn’t get her up the tiny spiral staircase.