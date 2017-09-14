1. Bodene Thompson accuses Belinda Medlyn of extortion after she claimed he wasn’t meeting child support payments.

Rugby star Bodene Thompson has attacked the mother of his son, former stripper Belinda Medlyn, and accused her of an "extortion attempt" days after she claimed he was not making the agreed-upon child support payments.

Medlyn gave birth to son Hendrix Lawrence in May last year and Thompson - though the pregnancy was unexpected - was there by her side to cut the umbilical chord, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The pair had reached an agreement stipulating monthly support payments of $500 from the New Zealand Warriors star to the new mother.

This week, however, Medlyn came out accusing Thompson of failing to make the child support payments on time. This has prompted the 29-year-old father to deny the allegations and accuse his former partner of an extortion attempt.

"Ms Medlyn approached me in June 2017 threatening that she would expose this story unless I gave her a sum of $50,000," Thompson's statement read, News Corp reports. "I love my son and I have been striving to have a relationship with him. I continue to meet all of my ­financial obligations to my son and work hard to ensure his future."

Medlyn has responded, claiming she only asked Thompson for money once he'd failed to meet the terms of the financial agreement between them. "Is it really extortion to ask for help for our son?" she asked News Corp yesterday.

