Post updated August 23, 2021.
Few things can transform your look (or your mood, for that matter) like a good haircut. Shedding the extra length just feels so damn good, especially if you've been tucked away in a seemingly endless lockdown.
And if we take our style cues from the other side of the world, it looks like it's set to be the season of the bob.
The style has dominated celebrity Instagram feeds as of late, with A-lister after A-lister going for the chop.
Kourtney Kardashian recently traded in her mermaid waves for a chic, chin-grazing bob, before Chrissy Tiegen followed suit with her own short hair transformation, captioning her Instagram post: "cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!"