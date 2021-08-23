“Women are looking for something that really screams strong and independent,” Leader of Cutting Education and Style Director at Edwards & Co, Matt Jones, told Mamamia.

“This look is classic and strong and pretty much anyone can wear it.”

The main difference to other short cuts is that this style is typically one length the whole way around your hair. What really sets it apart is its versatility: there’s no end to the ways you can style a choppy bob – and whether your locks are straight, wavy or curly, there’s a version to suit you.

You’re best to consult with your hairstylist on the variation that will best work with things like your face shape and hair texture, says Matt.

“Listen to your stylist when it comes to what length,” he adds. “What you see on a Kardashian might not actually suit you, but they could recommend something similar which will play to your features and strengths.”

If you know a dead straight, slick bob like Chrissy's will never be your vibe, fear not.

“Texture can absolutely come into play,” says Matt. “I find women like that because they don’t have to go to as much trouble in the morning trying to get it perfect. If anything, I think adding a slight bend or wave is what carries this trend into something more current.” If you’re prone to thinner strands, your stylist may recommend adding texture into the ends to add some volume. And though it may look low-key, you’re going to need a little more maintenance than your usual haircut to keep your style on point. “Given that this is a very strong shape, you’ll find between six to eight weeks you’ll lose that fresh feeling,” Matt says. “By 10 you usually get a slight flick as it hits the shoulder. I recommend no more than eight weeks for a refresh.”

Convinced? In the name of post lockdown hair-spiration, here are 13 other stellar ladies who've nailed what we're affectionately calling the B-Bob.





Regina King



