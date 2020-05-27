In 2015, Miché met a girl who looked just like her. She had been abducted 17 years earlier.

Miché Solomon knew who her family was, the same way she knew which way is up and which way is down. She believed what she had been told, and never had the remotest reason to question it. Until, one day…

At 17, from Cape Town in South Africa, Miché had an ostensibly loving mother and father who were caring and kind – they would often call her “Princess”.

During a school day in January 2015, though, a similar-looking girl, Cassidy Nurse, started class with her at Cape Town’s Zwaanswyk High School.

The two instantly became friends, partly bonding over their almost identical features.

“I almost felt like I knew her,” she told BBC in 2019. “It was so scary – I couldn’t understand why I was feeling like this.”

Their friendship blossomed, and they sometimes even called each other ‘Sis’.

One day they took a seemingly innocuous selfie together, in which their similarities were striking. One friend, upon seeing the photo, even joked that Miché must have been adopted.

When Cassidy showed the photo to her parents, Celeste and Morne Nurse, they wanted to know one thing: What is Miché’s birthday?

Celeste and Morne Nurse had an irreplaceable hole in their family. 17 years earlier, Celeste Nurse gave birth to her first child, a daughter, Zephany Nurse.

Zephany Nurse spent the first few days of her life in the hands of her mother at Groote Schuur Hospital. But at three-days-old, Zephany was gone; missing from her hospital bed with no trace.

Every year, the Nurse family celebrated Zephany's birthday, without any knowledge of where she was, or if she was even still alive.