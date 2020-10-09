Should I stay blonde or go brunette? When it comes to beauty, this is one of the biggest debates going. And for good reason. It's a bloody HUGE decision - and one that can't be made with little thought. My goodness, no.

Like, how do you know if you'll suit the shade? Will it seriously mess up the health of your hair? Should you try and suss it all out first by photoshopping your hair? Will brunette end up making you look boring and bland? Will you actually still have fun as a brunette? CAN YOU STILL HAVE FUN?!

Watch: Six facts about body hair that will surprise you. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Anyway.

If you're struggling to decide whether or not to make the old switcheroo from blonde to brown, we've got you covered. We've rounded up a bunch of real women who have taken the leap, lived to tell the tale and looked pretty great while doing it, too.

These ten different women are about to hit you with some serious inspo and (finally!) prove to you that you can pull off whatever dang hair colour you want.

Lesssgo!

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about the best shampoo for blondes. Post continues below.

Isobel

"I’ve been a brunette my entire life except for a few ill-fated high school hair experiments. I’d always wanted to try a blonde shade so a few years ago I gave it ago. I definitely don’t regret my decision and I’m glad I tried it (you only live once!) but I think I’m definitely more suited to being a brunette. The cost in both money and time involved with returning to the hairdresser every four to six weeks for a touch-up is also just not really for me. I remember reading once that most people tend to look best in a hair colour that is close to their natural shade or within a few shades of it and I think for me, that statement is definitely true! The other issue for me was that I felt a little washed out with blonde locks and although I love makeup, for my Monday to Friday looks, I like to keep things pretty understated. With blonde hair and my pale complexion, I felt that I needed to have a full-face of makeup for me to look 'put together.'"