By Kym Agius

Controversial Facebook page Blokes Advice has been shut down by the social media giant, however a domestic violence support group which petitioned for its closure fears replacement pages are gaining traction.

Blokes Advice, an invite-only Facebook page which amassed 202,000 followers after it started in Brisbane in May, has been under fire after posts emerged saying women needed to be taught a “lesson”, “gang banged” and punched in the face after oral sex.

Members of the secret group also reportedly posted photos and status updates about raping women, giving out contact details of women and urging other members to send them abusive messages.

Less than a fortnight ago, Facebook removed posts that violated its community standards, but allowed the page to stand as most members were not involved in the offensive content.

A Facebook spokesperson however confirmed on Wednesday that the site had since been taken down.

“Since the recent media coverage of this group, there has been an increase in the number of posts that do violate our policies, and consequently the group has been removed,” he said.

“Where there are a large number of posts in a group that violate our policies, we remove the entire group.”

Thousands follow new sites

The Blokes Advice administration team said it was not told why the site was banned, adding that 3,500 members had come over to its new website, which was off Facebook.

It had also asked its members to donate towards servers, upkeep and an app, and “perhaps a television advertisement”.