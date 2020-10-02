"It's a daily struggle." 5 women share their experiences of bloating.

Ugh.

Being bloated can make you feel swollen and stuffed, inflated and irritable.

For some women, it's like having a balloon in your body that blows up, often for unknown reasons, as the day ticks over. Before you know it, you're unbuttoning your jeans to accommodate for your stubborn stomach.

Those who experience the sensation know it can range from slight pain to agonising aches.

It is common, too. And the reasons for bloating are diverse, including diet, gut bacteria, stress and underlying medical issues (you should always see your doctor if it happens too regularly).

Yet, its uncomfortable nature means it is typically hidden from our everyday viewings of bodies. Puffed-out stomachs? You don't tend to see that on your Instagram feeds.

When Mamamia reached out to women asking them to share their experiences of bloating, we were inundated with responses.

"My bloating is stress related and my stomach goes really rock hard," one woman shared.

"I 100 per cent bloat and still haven't worked out which foods cause it," another added.

Below, five women have shared with us their experiences with bloating, and what they do to manage it.

Isla*: "I've been more bloated since lockdown began."

