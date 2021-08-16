ROADTEST: 'I live my life constantly bloated. So I tried these sachets that promise to help my gut health.'

"Trust your gut."

I hear people say this all the time.

But when your gut is like mine, the last thing you want to do is trust it.

For the past few months (can I blame the pandemic?) my gut has actually been the most unreliable part in my body. The fact that a whopping 80% of your immune system is located there, and medical researchers consider it the area at the very core of our health and wellbeing, I've been wondering lately how my dodgy gut may be impacting me.

While some of this I only just learned, what I definitely was sure of was this:

My stomach was bloating so much that, at times, has looked like a balloon, or as if I was carrying my third child (which for reference, I am not). And I was irregular. Enough said.

I drink above the average amount of water, exercise daily and other than a few cheeky extra pieces of chocolate, I eat pretty well. But this bloat and its clingy buddies have been a constant frustration and annoyance.

Firstly, they are uncomfortable and secondly, appearance wise, well, while I liked my baby belly when I was pregnant, when there is no actual human inside, I can’t say I am a fan.

So, simply put, I’d had a gutful (I just HAD to say this) and decided that instead of just putting up with it, I was going to try and deflate the situation (I've gotten the gut puns out of my system now).

Which brings me here, to the road test of a product which promised to help my gut health (and the bloating), GUT Performance.

So how did it go? Well, I owe it to my gut (and yours) to tell you. Here's how it went, day by day.





Image: Supplied.

Day 1:

Now I must say, generally, I am not a fan of powdery mixtures that come in tubs or sachets. Usually because (for me at least) they are a sign that I am at bloating desperation point (mentally at least). Also, I'm always a little unsure on what I'm actually consuming: in my head, some random collection of ingredients that I can’t pronounce that I’d rather not taste in order to assist my number two (literally) problem on the list.