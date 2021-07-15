'I’m a Beauty Editor, and these are my skincare rituals I can't go a day without.'

As a beauty editor, I'm forever geeking out over the science-y side of skincare. The ingredients! The studies! The expert opinions! Gah. Love the stuff. Gimme.

While it's all fun and cool, the truth is you can never beat the basics of skincare. No, really! You can't.

Most people just want to know what you do day in and day out FOR REAL. Y'know, the really necessary stuff that makes up your routine, and what your skin *actually* needs for it to be happy, healthy and cute.

While skincare needs are super different for everyone, there are a few core things that I genuinely believe all skin will benefit from.

Lemme just be clear – since incorporating these products and practices into my daily routine, I truly believe my skin is better for it (lookin' at you, sun protection).

Here are five of the non-negotiable rituals my skin truthfully can't be without.

Let's go, friends!

Protecting my lips.

If you've got the wear-moisturiser-on-your-face-everyday thing down pat to lock in hydration and say bye to dry skin, go you! But are you looking after your lips too? While it might be easy to forget, it's also smart to be looking after them too to ensure they’re soft and hydrated (not dry and chapped, no thank you ma'am). It’s also great to have SPF slathered on them every day too.

Because lips can get damaged by the elements, too – yes, even in the winter! Our lips have a thinner top layer of skin (epidermis), and less melanin than the rest of our skin, meaning UV can penetrate deeper. Meaning? Our lips are particularly sensitive to sun damage, not to mention the wind and cold. So, a lip balm that acts as a protective barrier is crucial if you want to protect your lips.

The good news is that protecting your lips is pretty simple.

My must-have for long-lasting hydration that actually gives me super fast results (I’m talkin’ within 24 hours) is Blistex Intensive Repair pot. I usually have one in my bedroom. One in my bathroom cupboard. One in my handbag. One in my car.

Addicted? Maybe. Protected? Absolutely.