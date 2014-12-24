beauty

Blake Lively goes back to blonde.

Images: Getty

Remember how we reported on Blake Lively’s natural regrowth last month? Well, it seems the mum-to-be has gone back to her (dyed) blonde roots for Christmas.

The former Gossip Girl actress revealed her Christmas plans for a video Canadian fashion and beauty website, The Kit posted on Monday. In it, she appears fresh faced (naturally), with her long blonde hair freshly highlighted along her hairline and part. A far cry from the dark roots she displayed on the red carpet in November (see below).

She spills on how her family – mum, dad, and four older siblings – spend the day in bed together…

“I don’t know how my family tends to…everybody gets in the same bed,’ the 27-year-old said.

“Somehow we just spend seven hours a day all together just chatting and it’s really nice to have that time, because it’s rare that we get together for such a nice chunk of time.”

“We never leave the house. We’re together all day whether we’re making gingerbread houses, or baking cookies, or sitting around and watching movies all piled up.”

No word on whether or not her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is joining in…

Previously…

Actress and general superhuman Blake Lively has just revealed her natural hair colour and it’s not what you would expect.

Appearing on the red carpet at the L’Oreal Paris’ Ninth Annual Worth for Women event, the 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with equally gorgeous human Ryan Reynolds, has decided not to colour her hair while pregnant.

Sienna Miller has the hair we all want now.

And drumroll please… it’s much darker than we expected.

See?

Her usual long beach blonde hair has been highlighted with caramel and dark brown balayage to help tone down her natural regrowth.

It’s recommended that pregnant women avoid tinting their roots (or using any dye which sits on scalp) while expecting, particularly in the first three months. Since Lively is more than halfway through her pregnancy (she hasn't revealed her due date) it seems she's opting out of touching up her roots altogether.

Take a look at some of the other celeb hairstyles that have us talking…

Who has great hair right now?
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

Who's hair do you love right now?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???