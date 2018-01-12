Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Blake Lively is going to a “mum’s night out” wearing an outfit that’s… very different to what we wear on a “mum’s night out”.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:40pm PST

A mum’s night out is a rare and treasured thing. There is wine and friends and most importantly no children.

Actress Blake Lively, mother of two small human beings, has just had one.

Only her “mum’s night out” outfit looks nothing like our “mum’s night outfit”. While the formula might be the same (pants/jeans + nice top + heels), the outcome is a little different.

Like, millennial pink cashmere sweater, green leopard print pants and a clutch shaped like a lipstick kinda different. Also known as a bloody cool outfit.

Fans quickly likened her killer outfit to her Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodsen who was known for her great style.

We might not look quuiiiite the same on our next night out, but we’ll raise a glass for ya, Blake.

2. The fringe that’s generating more headlines than any of the dresses at the Critics’ Choice Awards.