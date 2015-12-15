Blake Lively wants Girl Squad membership, stat.

You know what? Blake Lively always seemed so chill.

She was the quintessential California girl, with a bangin’ hot husband, cute new baby, amazing hair, and a booming career.

Blake didn’t need fake besties – she was Serena Van De Woodsen, for God’s sake! Blake was the cool girl.

….and then she went and spoiled that reputation by spending all week positively FROTHING over Taylor Swift.