Everything you need to know about the Melbourne and Sydney COVID-19 clusters.

The start of 2021 is proving to be a tenuous time for Australia's two most populous states, as they once again find themselves racing to squash outbreaks of COVID-19.

Both New South Wales and Victoria have recorded cases of community transmission, prompting health authorities to introduce new public health restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing for some residents and lower caps on gatherings.

Other state leaders have also tightened border rules against the affected areas in an effort to prevent the virus from seeping into other corners of the country.

Watch: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian explains the new rules for people in Greater Sydney.



Video via Twitter/@GladysB.

So how did we get here? And how exactly are authorities responding?

Here's the latest.

NEW SOUTH WALES

In the latter half of December, a COVID-19 cluster emerged on Sydney's Northern Beaches, prompting local lockdowns and city-wide restrictions over the holiday period. But speaking to the media on Friday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it appears most of the community transmission in the region has now "been stomped out".

Now, all eyes are on the city's west, where small pockets of cases have sprung up in recent days.

Case numbers

In the 24 hours to 8pm Friday, NSW recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 community transmission. Of those, six have been linked to existing clusters, including five to the emerging Berala cluster in Sydney's western suburbs.

The state now has 180 active cases.

On Saturday, the NSW Government issued health alerts for several additional locations in the area. It also urged anyone in the state with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested.