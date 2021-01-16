'My water birth was wonderful. It was the obstetrician who left me traumatised.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile midwife Sarah Kennedy, mum to five-year-old daughter Jade and eight-week-old son Angus.

In the remote community of Timber Creek in the Northern Territory, Sarah and her husband Chris were thrilled to fall pregnant in February 2015.

Watch: Thoughts you never have while giving birth. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

“I had spent my whole life trying not to get pregnant, so after it took over seven months to happen, I was relieved,” Sarah says.

The longed-for pregnancy was pretty rough thanks to nine months of Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

“I was really sick, it was horrendous, so I just focused on the basics. After doing some research I became fascinated with the idea of having a water birth”.

It nearly didn’t happen though, as Sarah discovered that her baby was in the breech position following a scan at 35 weeks.

“My obstetrician booked me in for a c-section but I was petrified; I didn't like the idea of major abdominal surgery.”

Sarah’s doctor tried to manually move her baby and suggested she try Chinese medicine, headstands and yoga to turn her around.

“Just 12 hours before my scheduled c-section at 39 weeks,I felt this new sensation of kicks high up in my abdomen and I realised she had turned. After getting it checked out, I cancelled the operation which was a huge relief."

Another 16 days passed, meaning that Sarah then became a likely candidate for an induction. By this stage she had already checked into a motel in Katherine close to the hospital with husband Chris and her mum in tow.