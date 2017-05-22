A coach was asked the most ridiculous question about a player. His face says it all.

Three days ago, 25-year-old Augusto Lima was absent from the EuroLeague semi finals.

He wasn’t injured. He wasn’t in any trouble. He, instead, decided to attend the birth of his first child.

Following the playoff round, which his team Žalgiris Kaunas won, coach Šarūnas Jasikevičius was called into a press conference.

A male reporter asked, “Coach, what do you think about Augusto Lima going away in the midst of a series to attend the birth of his child?”

Stunned and somewhat confused, Jasikevičius asked, "What do I think about it? I allowed him to go..."

"But is it normal for a player to leave the team during the semifinals?" the journalist pressed.

Jasikevičius paused for a moment, and composed himself. "Do you have kids?" he asked the reporter. "When you have kids, youngster, you'll understand. Because that's the height of human experience."

"Do you think basketball is the most important thing in life?" Jasikevičius questioned the reporter.

"No," he replied. "But a semifinal is important..."

"Semifinal? To whom is it important?" Jasikevičius asked.

Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and I discuss how the face of fatherhood is changing on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

"The team..." the journalist replied.

After a deep breath, Jasikevičius concluded, "Did you see the number of fans at the game? Important? When you see your first child, you will understand what the most important thing in life is. Come and have a chat with me then.