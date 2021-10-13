Angela was heavily pregnant when she realised something wasn't right with her older son, Henry.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Angela Mickan from South Australia, who is mum to 12-year-old Natalie, 11-year-old Henry and four-year-old Bradley.

Angela and husband Jack were keen to start a family in their hometown of Kapunda in South Australia. In 2008 they had daughter Natalie, followed in 2010 by ‘surprise’ baby Henry.

“My pregnancies were not a lot of fun,” Angela recalls.

“I suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum and it was especially bad the first time around. Thankfully my births with both Natalie and Henry in our local hospital were straightforward and uncomplicated.”

After Angela headed back to work as a laboratory manager, the couple decided to wait a while to complete their family.

“We struggled a little bit with number three and I had a miscarriage. But in 2016 we discovered we were pregnant with Bradley.”

It was during the later part of this pregnancy that Angela began to notice real changes in Henry who was then, aged seven.

Watch: In Her Shoes - Mamamia joins 21-year-old student Lea on the day she has her PICC line removed. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia





“He got sick with a virus and he didn’t get better. He began having a lot of headaches and was so tired. He would come home from school and fall asleep for two hours. For someone so previously active, I knew something wasn’t right.”

Angela and Jack pushed for tests for Henry, and on top of all her ante-natal appointments, it was a busy and stressful time. At 37 weeks pregnant Angela finished work and asked her mum to come and stay to help with the older two kids in case she went into labour.