'I tried the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel when I left my regular products on holidays. It changed me.'

Some days I can literally feel the moisture being sucked out of me.

I will do my usual moisturising routine, smothering myself in body butter, but an hour later I notice my legs are a bit scaly, and my skin has lost that lovely dewy feeling.

It’s one of the joys of being in your 50s! It’s like my skin just needs constant hydration.

Dry skin can be a symptom of menopause, and as your hormones plummet, your skin can get dry, slack and thin.

Your oil and sweat glands get less active when you age which makes it harder to actually keep your skin hydrated.

Combine this with indoor heating and your precious moisture just evaporates! But it’s not all bad - with the right sort of product you can lessen this impact and still keep your skin moist. You just have to find one that works.

I’ve tried all sorts of moisturisers – from the super expensive where I had to forgo a mortgage payment, to the completely natural stuff made by yoga goddesses on a full moon while their cycles aligned.

In terms of impact? Nothing.

Then, last weekend I went away and forgot to grab my case of face and body products.

Yes, I have that many! I did, however, have a new unopened jar of Bio-Oil Skin Gel which was in my handbag.

I’ve used Bio-Oil Skincare oil before, it's that beautiful fine oil that a lot of us have used on our stretch marks and our acne scars.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is for dry skin, not for scars and stretch marks. But that's why I bought it.