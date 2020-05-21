For these 9 women, isolation has made their relationship with food even more complicated.

1. Nina, 24.

Previously, I received treatment from ages 16-18 for an eating disorder that developed when I was around 12. Recovery is not linear and I struggle to believe I will ever be free from all disordered thinking, but pre-COVID, I was in a good place. For me, routine was part of my recovery. I had regular exercise classes that kept me mentally and physically strong, and to have that removed out of the blue, as well as being home all the time surrounded by food, I struggled from day one.

I found myself comfort eating, noticing weight gain and then restricting food intake for days… then the cycle would repeat. I found myself crying in Woolworths a couple of weeks ago because they didn’t have one of my ‘safe foods’, and I just felt so lost, and so hungry. It was that day that I decided I needed to go back to treatment and I made the call.

2. Ella, 30.

I’ve always struggled with food guilt, particularly when spending time at home during the holidays when you naturally eat more. But this year before isolation, I took a leap and started working through the intuitive eating process with my dietitian, and it has been incredibly freeing. I no longer experience food guilt (which is beyond liberating, I can’t even tell you), and I’m listening more instinctively to my body during this time. Seeing the improvement has been such a relief. I’ve felt body shame my entire life, but I’m much more accepting of my body now, and focusing on all the positives. Despite being in a larger body, I’m completely healthy, and really finally accepting that weight does not equal health.

3. Alana, 32.

I am definitely starting to recognise I have an issue with disordered eating. The longer we’re in iso, the more I have struggled with binge eating. I’ve been exercising, but the food aspect of it is getting tough.

I’ve always had issues with food. I’ve fluctuated in weight all my life but it’s become more apparent during COVID-19 because I always have access to it and live alone. When I’m at work, because there’s structure, I tend to have a better relationship with food, but there’s definitely been a recent shift I’m noticing more and more. It’s taking a huge amount of mental energy to stop mindlessly reaching for food every five minutes.

4. Jen, 45.

My daughter has been living with an eating disorder since the age of 15. My experience with her eating disorder mainly relates to how isolation has changed her interactions with the rest of our family. I was feeling quietly confident about her future – she had just gotten through Year 12 well and was enjoying uni when coronavirus hit. She is now obsessed with the food we are all consuming, and dinners are often traumatic for her as someone is ‘eating too much’ and someone else isn’t ‘eating enough’.

For example, if her sibling goes for a run, doesn’t eat breakfast one morning or leaves some meat on their plate, she must discuss it with me. Conversely, she also wants to discuss her dad’s portion sizes and her other siblings’ lack of activity during isolation. I think anyone with a fear of weight gain would find iso challenging, we just need to get her back to the outside world so her mind can be filled with other things again. It’s too easy for those with disordered eating to slip back into warped thinking when they’ve got so much spare time.