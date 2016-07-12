The truth about Bindi Irwin's 'engagement'.

Bindi Irwin is no stranger to rumours about her family and her love life, and now, the 17-year-old has hit back at claims that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chandler Powell.

New Idea reported that the Dancing With The Stars champ was getting ready to walk down the aisle with her professional wakeboarder boyfriend.

3 weeks of adventure everywhere from LA to the Oregon Coast. I miss your puns and hugs but I’ll see you again in a couple months. I hope your trip to Kansas is wonderful☀????️????❤️ #MissYou #OregonRealness A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

Except, the rumour is far from true.

A rep for the young star said the reports about the engagement are “void of any truth”.

“Bindi and Chandler are not engaged,” her team told Mamamia.

The young couple have been regularly plagued by rumours that they are set to tie the knot since they got together in late 2014.

That hasn’t stopped the pair from declaring their love for one another on social media.

Bindi calls Chandler her “best friend” and regularly posts pictures and heartfelt messages about her beau.

Bindi and Chandler Powell’s loving snaps.

Bindi and Chandler's love

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram

Bindi and Chandler Photo: Instagram