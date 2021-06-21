Over the weekend, Bindi Irwin posted a Father's Day tribute to her own father, her husband and her father-in-law.
(Don't worry, you didn't forget: Father's Day was celebrated in the United States on June 20, but it's marked in Australia on the first Sunday in September).
"My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings," she wrote of her late father, Steve Irwin.
"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart," she continued.
"My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement."