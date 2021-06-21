"I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," Bindi wrote.

"I have to choose to care for my own mental health now."

Despite the strained relationship, Bindi confirmed they aren't completely cut off from Bob and have sent him financial support every week after he retired from Australia Zoo in 1992.

In 2008, two years after Steve's death, Bob distanced himself entirely from the zoo. This was sparked due to differences of opinion in the direction the zoo was going, and how 'commercialised' it had become.

"I just felt that it was better for everybody concerned if I left Australia Zoo and [his wife] Judy and I and all our friends were able to continue Steve's work the way I believe it should be done," Bob explained to ABC's Australian Story at the time.

"The problem I had was that the management and I didn't agree on certain aspects of Australia Zoo after Steve's passing... because most times I went into Australia Zoo, I would have a different sort of opinion with somebody… or I may have an idea and it would not be listened to."

Bindi has rarely spoken about their estranged relationship before.

When speaking to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts in 2015, Bindi confirmed Bob grew distant from the rest of the family and believed it could be down to his grief.

"Everyone deals with grief differently. When my dad passed away, he chose to distance himself from everything that Dad loved the most," Bindi said.

"At the moment we are really just respecting his wishes because he hasn't had anything to do with us for a long time, and he decided to take his own path. That's important, so good for him.

"There was one year where we sent birthday presents to him and he opened them up and he sent them back."

The last public images of Bob Irwin with his grandchildren was in 2007, at the unveiling of a statue of the Irwins.