Torn from their home and detained on Christmas Island: The story of the Biloela family.

For 10 days, three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan was really sick. Despite vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness and a high temperature, she was only offered Panadol and Nurofen.

Tharnicaa and her older sister Kopika are the only two children detained at Christmas Island Detention Centre - an Australian immigration facility notorious for their harsh treatment of detainees.

Her mother, Priya, says that when they asked the staff for hospital treatment, their sick daughter was repeatedly refused.

Then after her condition worsened, the Australian-born child was medically evacuated to a Perth hospital this week. According to her friends, Tharnicaa was diagnosed with untreated pneumonia which they believe has caused a suspected blood infection.

Tharnicaa Murugappan has been medically evacuated to Perth with a suspected blood infection. Image: AAP. It's not the first time Tharnicaa, who was just nine months old when she was first held in Australia's detention facilities with her sister and parents, has been denied immediate treatment after suffering from an illness.

For the past three years, all she has known is life in Australia's immigration detention.

This is the story of the Biloela family.

Who are the Biloela family?

In 2012, Priya sought asylum in Australia from Sri Lanka. Prior to her arrival, her fiancé was burned alive, alongside five other men, at the hands of the Sri Lankan government. He was killed because he belonged to the Tamil ethnic group, native to Sri Lanka, but persecuted by the Sri Lankan Military.

In 2013, a man named Nadesalingam sought refuge for the same reason. His friends say he is still covered in shrapnel (fragments of a bomb) that exploded on him.