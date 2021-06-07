The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 8.

Biloela family 'must be resettled' as youngest medically evacuated.

Advocates have renewed calls for a family detained on Christmas Island to be resettled in Australia after the youngest daughter was flown to Perth with a suspected blood infection.

A medical evacuation flight carrying three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan and her mother Priya landed at Perth Airport on Monday evening, advocates for the family confirmed.

They said Tharnicaa had been unwell for 10 days and might have septicaemia.

"I am feeling very scared and worried for my little girl," Priya said in a family statement.

"She has been sick for many days, it took a long time for her to get to the hospital.

"She is already asking for her papa, it is going to be very hard being away from her Dad and sister. It is very hard for our family to be separated when our daughter is sick."

Advocates said Tharnicaa had experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness and a temperature of more than 40 degrees. They said detention centre staff didn't take Tharnicaa to the hospital on Christmas Island until Sunday, despite multiple requests from her mother.

The Department of Home Affairs said both the department and the Australian Border Force were committed to the welfare of detainees in immigration detention.

Priya, Nades and their two Australian-born daughters, Tharnicaa and six-year-old Kopika, have been held on Christmas Island since August 2019 as the government tries to deport them to Sri Lanka, despite a community campaign to let them stay.