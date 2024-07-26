The leaked audio Billy Ray Cyrus doesn't want you to hear.

Bill Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce is getting uglier by the day.

On top of the court dramas and back-and-forth feud via their respective legal teams, now an audio clip of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges) arguing has leaked online.

In leaked audio obtained by the Daily Mail, the famous father of Miley Cyrus is heard belittling and throwing insults at his then-wife, Firerose. "I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s**t. What I think you are is a selfish f***ing b**ch. That's what you are," he's heard shouting.

The argument appears to have arisen from Billy Ray running late for a show.

"If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I'm really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen," he yells. "I don't know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f**king b***h."

As Firerose requests that her husband 'please stop shouting' at her, he replies "This would not be happening if you had just shut your f**king mouth. Look what a f**king mess you've made. What a dumb ass [you are]."

Along with the verbal abuse that is flung at Firerose, Daily Mail claims he also took aim at his daughter Miley Cyrus in the rant. "Everyone knows that devil's a skank," he states during the recording.