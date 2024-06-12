Fraud claims and inappropriate marital conduct: Why Billy Ray Cyrus is divorcing his Australian wife.

This famous father, once again, has an achy breaky heart after it's been revealed that Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his Australian wife Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The country singing duo got married in October 2023, but the 62-year-old country star has already filed for divorce from the 34-year-old singer, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges.

And it sounds messy. As messy as a celebrity divorce can get.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Billy Ray lists the reasons for the decision, citing irreconcilable differences but also noting "inappropriate marital conduct." Even more intriguing, Cyrus has requested that the court grant him an annulment as he's claimed the marriage was obtained by fraud.

Oop.

The father of Miley Cyrus has also given Firerose her marching orders to move out of their shared home. He only gave the Australian singer two days to vacate, adding he would contribute $500 per night ($750 AUD) for ten days before paying Firerose $5,000 per month ($7,500 AUD) for housing for another 90 days, or until the divorce is finalised.

Cyrus and Firerose haven't spoken out publicly about the end of their marriage but they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@firerose.