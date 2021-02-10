Billy from MAFS was catfished. Now he's dating the 'catfish', and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Billy from MAFS was catfished. Now he's dating the 'catfish'.

So, it turns out Billy Vincent (who starred in the 2019 season of MAFS) has a love story that's a whole lot more interesting than we expected, and you wanna hear about this.

After his not-so-successful attempt at finding the one on Married At First Sight, where he was paired with Susie Bradley, Billy turned to Tinder to look for love, which is where he found pro-snowboarder and model, Rani Siregar... twice.

"We met when we super liked each other on Tinder. I didn’t know at the time, but Billy had previously been catfished by someone pretending [to be me]," Rani told the wash.

"Luckily it ended up working in my favour. His first message to me was like, 'Well you’re familiar'."