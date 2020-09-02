A secret Las Vegas wedding and a stalker: Billie Piper's messy life in the spotlight.

﻿

Billie Piper has worn a lot of different hats in her career.

Over the years, the 37-year-old has gone from teen pop star to Doctor Who fan favourite to acclaimed theatre actress.

Now, 22 years after she first burst into the spotlight, the British singer and actress is starring in Stan's new comedy-drama series, I Hate Suzie.

The series follows the story of Suzie Pickles, a singer-turned-actress who lands a role in a Disney movie before photos of her performing a sex act are leaked to the media.

Although Piper co-created the new eight-part TV show, the series isn't exactly autobiographical.

"There are a lot of moments I really wouldn't want people to think were autobiographical," the actress told Radio Times.

"I know exactly what it feels like [to be famous] and I'm sure it feeds into my performance," she added.

"I'm only coming to terms with a lot of it right now."

As the new series follows the life of a former child star, we decided to take a look back at Billie Piper's messy life in the spotlight.

Billie Piper was born in Swindon, Wiltshire to her parents, Paul Victor Piper and Mandy Kane Kent on September 22, 1982.

Piper was originally born with her first name being Leian, but at six months old, her parents legally changed her first name to Billie.

As a child, Piper grew up in a Swindon housing estate with her parents, younger brother Charlie and younger sisters Elle and Harley.

From the age of five, Piper began dancing lessons and even appeared as an extra in Evita alongside Madonna.

At 12 years old, Piper left her hometown to go to the Sylvia Young stage school in London, where she lived with her aunt and uncle.