In the wake of Bill Gates' divorce, we're slowly learning more about who he really is.

For decades, Bill Gates' public persona has been different to his fellow tech billionaires.

By highlighting his philanthropy, avoiding personal scandals and not naming any of his children X Æ A-12, Gates has maintained his image as the straight-and-narrow Microsoft founder with the largest foundation in the world.

He's a far cry from the more erratic, controversial tech billionaires of past and present, like Apple's Steve Jobs, Oracle's Larry Ellison and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

A major part of this identity has been his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates, and their steadfast commitment to philanthropy.

Then, earlier in May, the billionaires announced they were divorcing.

Within 24 hours of the first headlines, exploring the history of their relationship and speculating what would happen to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's funds, came new angles.

Image: Getty.

How Gates sought the approval of his ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad before proposing the Melinda, and maintained annual holidays with his ex even after his marriage. A frosty relationship with fellow tech genius Steve Jobs, and the decline of his friendship with Microsoft co-founder and long-time friend Paul Allen. His friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Gates, 65, has always carefully controlled his public image. Now, with divorce hearings underway and various leaks to media, this image is getting the type of scrutiny he never wanted.