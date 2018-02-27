Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died, aged 44.

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of comedian and alleged rapist Bill Cosby, has reportedly died at the age of 44.

“Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,” a spokesperson for the family, Andrew Wyatt, told New York Daily News.

The story was first reported by TMZ, which said Ensa died in Massachusetts on Friday and the cause of death is still unknown.

It’s reported she had recurring health problems and, according to TMZ, she was in line for a kidney transplant.

Condolences to the Cosby family. RIP Ensa ???? @BillCosby — ???? (@blacknsmith86) February 26, 2018