When Bill Gates married Melinda, there was a condition. He could go on a yearly holiday with his ex.

Bill, now 65, and Melinda French, now 56, met at a work dinner, after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

"I was definitely attracted to his brilliant mind, but beyond that, his curiosity," Melinda told Fortune in 2015. "And he has a huge sense of fun. I love that wry side of him."

Their relationship was just casual at first, before they found themselves at a crossroads.

"She had other boyfriends, and I had Microsoft," Bill said in 2019 Netflix series Inside Bill's Brain.

"We were like, 'Hey we are not really serious about each other, are we? We are not going to demand each other's time.'"

Melinda felt the same: "I was new to Microsoft, there were a lot of men there and ... you are still looking around."

But after about a year, "sort of to our surprise, certainly my surprise, we said, 'Hey, I love you'," Bill said.

"And she said she loved me and then it was like, 'Wow, and now what is going to happen?... You know, we cared a lot for each other and there were only two possibilities: either, we were going to break up or we were going to get married."

Bill took the commitment of marriage seriously, and was worried that he would not have enough time to dedicate to a marriage while still running Microsoft.