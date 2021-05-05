When Bill Gates married Melinda, there was a condition. He could go on a yearly holiday with his ex.

This week, billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates announced they are divorcing.
The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world's largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In identical tweets on Monday, the former couple said they had decided to end their marriage of 27 years.
"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement.
"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."
The split will have a major impact on philanthropy around the world. At stake is the world's fourth-largest fortune, currently valued at US$145.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
