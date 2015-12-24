The issues Australians took to heart in 2015.

Australians are generally known for our lackadaisical attitude to life. But, we’re also partial to cheering on an underdog.

In 2015, impassioned Aussies attached their virtual signature to many a petition.

These were six issues that really riled us up, according to online petition platform Change.org.

6. Excessive credit card surcharges.

A small businessman from the Gold Coast, Klaus Bartosch, led a three-year campaign against exorbitant credit card surcharges being forced onto customers.

“Credit card surcharges are gouging customers hundreds of millions of dollars every year,” he wrote in a change.org petition.

“They’re being added to flights (Jetstar $8.50 per flight), paying bills (Telstra 2%+ GST), cab fares (10% of fare). They’re out of control – and it’s time they’re banned.

“There have been too many excuses on this, for too many years.”

His petition, which was signed by more than 90,000 others, led to 5,000 submissions calling for the surcharges to be banned in the Murray financial system inquiry.

In October, the government said it would ban excessive surcharges on credit cards.

Thanks for keeping them honest, Klaus.

5. Teenage girl calls for domestic violence education in schools after mother takes her own life.

When a teenager loses a parent, an expected reaction might be for the child to withdraw or act out. But not Josie Pohla.

Just one month after her mother took her own life, the 14-year-old began an online petition calling for domestic violence prevention lessons to be included in the school curriculum.

She had considered the violence in her household as normal and wanted children to know better than that.