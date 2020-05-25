Monster swells and 130km/h winds: 11 photos of Australia's 'rare' weekend of weather.

We always make fun of the question, “So, how about the weather?”

But I’m sorry, today we really do need to ask you: So how about that weekend weather, huh?!

The entire state of WA is copping a battering right now, and practically everyone in NSW headed to the coast to see the monster swell.

WATCH: Western Australia’s wild weather. Post continues after video.

Video by Nine

If you missed it, here’s 11 photos from the weekend’s insane weather.

Bedford, Perth.

60,000 homes are without power in WA, as the state experiences a “rare” weather event.

A deep low pressure system – the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga – formed off the state on Sunday bringing winds of up to 130km/h.

This on Grand Prom only 1min drive in a SW direction from the @BedfordAWS

This came down when we had the highest gust of the system – 45knts at 3.22pm from the NNE. Ready for more to come. #perthnews #perthstorm #weather #extremewind @BOM_WA pic.twitter.com/dIMGl7px2J — Bedford weather????️⛈️????⚡ (@BedfordAWS) May 24, 2020

Sydney Harbour.

A ferry leaving for Circular Quay hits heavy swell as it approaches North Head on Sunday.

Wind gusts exceeded 70km/h across large parts of the Sydney area.