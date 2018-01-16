The fashion accessory you shouldn't be wearing anymore.

Stop the clocks, grab some tissues and dust off your darkest clothing.

It’s official. Your favourite go-to summer accessory is dead. Over. Finished. No more etc.

Remember today as the day you learnt that big sunglasses have been decreed a fashion faux pas. They’re no longer cool.

Well, at least according to Kanye West.

The rapper reportedly sent his wife Kim Kardashian an email (what an old-school romantic) requesting that she stop wearing big sunglasses and wear smaller ones, please.

Listen to Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss Kanye’s fashion advice for Kim K. (Post continues below).



Bigger is no longer better, you see.

And if we hadn’t been so busy doing our jobs, living our lives and taking a stand against the gender pay gap then we might have noticed the signs.

Influencers of Instagram and celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been championing the ’90s style baby sunglasses for a while now.