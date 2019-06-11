Just five juicy fan predictions of what's to come in Big Little Lies season 2.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains big spoilers for Big Little Lies season 1 and the first episode of season 2.

Take heed, Big Little Lies fans.

We have a big ol’ bundle of predictions you can sink your teeth into for the rest of season 2 after its first episode premiered on Monday.

Episode one – which you’ve surely devoured by now – picked up after a long summer, dropping back in on Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Renata as they endure the relentless gossip of parents at the school gate.

They learn they’ve become known as the “Monterey Five” after the community discovered they were all present at the scene on the night Celeste’s husband, Perry Wright, “accidentally” fell to his death.

While no one seems to know the truth about that night – that Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) in fact pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) to his death – it has been haunting them ever since.

Following episode one, and even since the full-length trailer dropped last month, the theories of what might go down throughout the rest season have well and truly been swirling and boy oh boy there are some juicy ones.

Many questions have arisen, and the great – albeit impatient – people of the internet are attempting to answer them.

And we’re all ears (well, eyes).

The second season of Big Little Lies will introduce a bunch of new faces to the secretive world of Monterey, including Crystal Fox and Martin Donovan as Bonnie’s parents, and Mo McRae as a teacher at the school where all leading characters’ offspring attend. Actors Douglas Smith, Poorna Jagannathan and Denis O’Hare will also make an appearance.

Oh, and just Meryl bloody Streep of course, who apparently cops an ice-cream cone hurled at her by Reese Witherspoon, which we can only imagine would have been a career highlight for both of them.

Her character is Mary Louise Wright, the never-before-seen mother of Perry Wright, and she’s demanding to know the truth surrounding her son’s death.