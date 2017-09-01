How an Aussie mum feeds her entire family-of-eight each week for $25 a head.

Editor’s note: This is one woman’s experience of budgeting with her family, not professional finance advice.

I like to make sure everything important is paid. And sorted. Before the due date. I know for someone who likes wine as much as me, you didn’t see that coming did you?

Here are my 10 tips to budget the sh*t out of life.

1. Do your research

Last month I literally saved $200 on bills by calling our phone, electricity and insurance providers and making sure they were giving me the best rates. They weren’t. Sh*theads.

I recommend everyone does this at least twice a year.

2. Write it down

I have weekly budgets on my phone in the notes section. My next six weeks are set out there. It says what money comes in and what money goes out. It doesn’t take long. What we earn and what bills are due.

I live by my notes section. Little organised yellow buddy. He’s the best.

3. Think quarterly

I also have a quarterly budget. It’s all the money that comes in and out quarterly.

Budget accurately. If you know you need $600 for birthdays a year, or $1000 over Christmas or $1000 for new clothes per year, budget that in.

It’s an extra $650 a quarter and if you don’t budget it it in it’s money you don’t have at the end of the year. Just sayin’.

4. Price match the sh*t out of everything

Never just buy a large product. Ever.