tv

Big Brother evictee suffers mortifying wardobe malfunction on live TV.

There are some things you just shouldn’t agree to on live television and twerking in a tight dress is one of them.

Ex-Big Brother UK contestant Lateysha Grace must have missed the memo because she agreed to demonstrate a booty-shake to an audience of thousands.

Unfortunately Grace seemed to have too much rhythm for too little a dress and it burst open mid-shake.

Literally. Burst.

Grace was appearing on the Big Brother late night offshoot program Bit on the Side.

Big Brother UK dress split
Source: Screenshot/Channel 4.

It seems host Rylan Clark-Neal just couldn't contain his delight.

Grace may have made a live TV no-no but she took it like a champion and just laughed it off.

Stand tall, Lateysha Grace, you've earned it.

Watch as the mums at Mamamia share a couple of times they've #failed.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???